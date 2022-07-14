Shell Yeah! Tomorrow, You Can Do Yoga With A Tortoise

Turtles are slow. Yoga is slow. Second Chances Wildlife Center in Mt. Washington is combining those together at an event called “Turtle Yoga: Flow then Slow.”

Tomorrow night, from 7-8 p.m., you can join instructor Tavi Tichenor as she leads a spe-shell yoga session alongside her co-host, a 30-lb. African sulcata tortoise named Apache, who will wander around as the session goes on. A press release for the event describes Apache, who was rescued from a hoarding situation, as “extremely sociable and curious.”

The session will be half restorative yoga, half vinyasa and 100% turtle-powered. In a way. Participants must bring their own mats and water.

Tickets are $15, and you can buy them at this link. Proceeds will go towards Second Chances’ wildlife rehabilitation and environmental education work.

