Sarabande Books Founder Sarah Gorham Announces Retirement

Sarah Gorham, the founder, executive director and editor-in-chief of the Louisville-based literary press Sarabande Books, will retire after 29 years on December 31, 2022, according to a press release.

Her successor will be Kristen Renee Miller, a longtime editor at Sarabande and Gorham’s mentee for eight years.

In a statement, Miller said, “Sarah’s enduring legacy is the home she has made at Sarabande for writers of poetry, short fiction, and essay. She set a precedent within the industry to value and cultivate these genres. I’m proud to have been Sarah’s partner in this work over the last eight years and honored to step into her role as director.”

In nearly three decades, Sarabande has published nearly 300 works of poetry, short fiction and literary nonfiction. Authors in its roster include Sandra Cisneros, Louise Glück, Robert Pinsky, James Tate, Mary Ruefle and Frank Bidart. In 2013, it received the first ever Small Press Publishers Award from the Association of Writers and Writing Programs.

After her retirement, Gorham will become a board member and editorial advisor at Sarabande and will focus on her own writing.

In a statement, Gorham said, “These twenty-nine years have been extraordinary, and I really look forward to this new chapter of my literary life.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.