Mayor Announces Contest To Create Cocktail Named After Louisville

Mayor Greg Fischer has announced a contest to create a “cocktail named after Louisville.”

Of course, the cocktail must be infused with Kentucky bourbon (duh). But other than that, it’s up to the city’s premier mixologists to invent something worthy of the name “The Louisville.”

Fan voting begins on Aug. 12, with 17 semifinalists competing for five finalist positions.

Semi-Finalists include:

Angel’s Envy

Bardstown Bourbon Company

Basil Hayden

Bulleit Bourbon

Evan Williams 1783

Green River Bourbon

Jim Beam

Knob Creek

Maker’s Mark 46

Michter’s US1 Bourbon

Monks Road Bourbon, Log Still Distillery

Old Forester/Woodford Reserve

Peerless Small Batch Bourbon

Pinhook Bourbon

Silverbelly

Wild Turkey, Campari America

WM Tarr Bourbon

Finalists will be announced on Aug. 29, and the final rounds will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at Bourbon and Beyond. The winner will receive $15,000 and some serious bragging rights. Runner-ups will get a $500 gift card and swag bag.

Judges include:

Greg Fischer, Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky

Fred Minnick, Wall Street Journal best-selling American Spirits Author

Samara Davis, CEO and founder of the Black Bourbon Society

Chris Santos, Chef Judge from “Chopped”

Peggy Noe Stevens, Master Taster, Founder of Bourbon Women, Bourbon Hall of Famer

Mayor Fischer announcing the contest on Twitter:

