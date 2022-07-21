Mayor Announces Contest To Create Cocktail Named After Louisville

Mayor Greg Fischer has announced a contest to create a “cocktail named after Louisville.”
Of course, the cocktail must be infused with Kentucky bourbon (duh). But other than that, it’s up to the city’s premier mixologists to invent something worthy of the name “The Louisville.”
Fan voting begins on Aug. 12, with 17 semifinalists competing for five finalist positions.
Semi-Finalists include:
- Angel’s Envy
- Bardstown Bourbon Company
- Basil Hayden
- Bulleit Bourbon
- Evan Williams 1783
- Green River Bourbon
- Jim Beam
- Knob Creek
- Maker’s Mark 46
- Michter’s US1 Bourbon
- Monks Road Bourbon, Log Still Distillery
- Old Forester/Woodford Reserve
- Peerless Small Batch Bourbon
- Pinhook Bourbon
- Silverbelly
- Wild Turkey, Campari America
- WM Tarr Bourbon
Finalists will be announced on Aug. 29, and the final rounds will be held on Friday, Sept. 16 at Bourbon and Beyond. The winner will receive $15,000 and some serious bragging rights. Runner-ups will get a $500 gift card and swag bag.
Judges include:
- Greg Fischer, Mayor of Louisville, Kentucky
- Fred Minnick, Wall Street Journal best-selling American Spirits Author
- Samara Davis, CEO and founder of the Black Bourbon Society
- Chris Santos, Chef Judge from “Chopped”
- Peggy Noe Stevens, Master Taster, Founder of Bourbon Women, Bourbon Hall of Famer
Mayor Fischer announcing the contest on Twitter:
