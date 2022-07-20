Mag Bar Music Fest Is Showcasing Over 40 Bands

Mag Bar is being taken over by musicians this weekend, with over 40 bands from multiple genres descending upon the Old Louisville dive bar.



“At long last, Mag Bar is throwing the kind of party we’ve always dreamed about hosting!” said the Facebook Event Page. “Four days of live music, multiple genres, and good times in the Magnoliadome.”

Do you dare enter the Magnolidadome? Below is a list of bands playing, followed by ticket prices:

THURSDAY

TrapKingKai

Framehouse

Path

Blacx AP

HIPPYTRASH

<a href="https://rarerecordsus.bandcamp.com/album/trapkingkai-otherworld">Trapkingkai – Otherworld by Trapkingkai</a>

FRIDAY

Stagecoach Inferno

Old Heavy Hands

Nowhere Fast

Paige Beller

Isolation Tank Ensemble

Work Shirt

Cindy

Freedive

<a href="https://stagecoachinferno.bandcamp.com/album/a-town-called-atonement">A Town Called Atonement by Stagecoach Inferno</a>

SATURDAY

Blind Scryer

Shi

Batwizard

Faerie Ring

Bad Wires

Redivider

CROP

Indighost

Baptise

Bazookatooth

Taken Lives

Malignant Vision

The Hell You Say

Noosebearer

<a href="https://blindscryer.bandcamp.com/album/blind-scryer">Blind Scryer by Blind Scryer</a>

SUNDAY

Koffin Kats

Eastwood

Bungalow Betty

Fiona Kimble & the Modest Means

Vice Tricks

Waxeater

The Dreaded Laramie

Lavacado

Thresh

Drying Out

Overchoice

The Mighty Ohio

It Is What It Is

The Svengali Fiasco

Yellow Cellophane

Alexandria

TICKET PRICES

$15 – Friday

$20 – Saturday

$20 – Sunday

$45 – Weekend Pass (Online Only)