Mag Bar in Old Louisville Mag Bar in Old Louisville
Music

Mag Bar Music Fest Is Showcasing Over 40 Bands

By

Mag Bar is being taken over by musicians this weekend, with over 40 bands from multiple genres descending upon the Old Louisville dive bar.

“At long last, Mag Bar is throwing the kind of party we’ve always dreamed about hosting!” said the Facebook Event Page. “Four days of live music, multiple genres, and good times in the Magnoliadome.”

Do you dare enter the Magnolidadome? Below is a list of bands playing, followed by ticket prices:

THURSDAY

  • TrapKingKai
  • Framehouse
  • Path
  • Blacx AP
  • HIPPYTRASH

FRIDAY

  • Stagecoach Inferno
  • Old Heavy Hands
  • Nowhere Fast
  • Paige Beller
  • Isolation Tank Ensemble
  • Work Shirt
  • Cindy
  • Freedive

SATURDAY

  • Blind Scryer
  • Shi
  • Batwizard
  • Faerie Ring
  • Bad Wires
  • Redivider
  • CROP
  • Indighost
  • Baptise
  • Bazookatooth
  • Taken Lives
  • Malignant Vision
  • The Hell You Say
  • Noosebearer

SUNDAY

  • Koffin Kats
  • Eastwood
  • Bungalow Betty
  • Fiona Kimble & the Modest Means
  • Vice Tricks
  • Waxeater
  • The Dreaded Laramie
  • Lavacado
  • Thresh
  • Drying Out
  • Overchoice
  • The Mighty Ohio
  • It Is What It Is
  • The Svengali Fiasco
  • Yellow Cellophane
  • Alexandria

TICKET PRICES

$15 – Friday
$20 – Saturday
$20 – Sunday
$45 – Weekend Pass (Online Only)