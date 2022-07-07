Louisville’s Guru Vandana Academy Hosts Geeva Arts Festival Of Traditional Indian Performing Arts

Guru Vandana Academy is hosting the Geeva Arts Festival July 8-10. Tickets are on sale now.

Louisville’s Guru Vandana Academy is hosting the Geeva Arts Festival on July 8-10. This is the 11th year for the celebration and it will feature solo and group artists in these classical Indian styles: Bharathanatyam, Kathak and Kuchupudi. There will also be two dance dramas presented at the festival.

The Guru Vandana Academy was established in 2012 by Guru Smt. Akila Iyer. It is a non-profit organization that offers dance classes and other traditional Indian cultural events. The academy is responsible for conducting and maintaining the Geeva Arts Festival.

The festival will be held for three evenings, with the first on July 8 at the Hindu Temple of Kentucky. The festival will move venues for the July 9-10 performances to the Ursuline Arts Center on Lexington Road.

Tickets for the event can be found here: https://www.geevaartsfestival.com/. Cultural pass holders are able to attend the event by presenting their “passport” to the usher.

Festival Schedule:

Friday July 8th, 2022 6:00 p.m. at the Hindu Temple of Kentucky

-Music concerts by artists across the United States and IndiaDance Recitals by students of Guru Vandana Arts Academy

-Kuchupudi presentation by Kum. Srinija Adibhatla (Columbus, OH)

Saturday July 9th, 2022 3:00 p.m. at the Ursuline Arts Center

-Bharathanatyam by Smt. Prathibha Natesan Batley

(Louisville, KY)

-Kathak by Kum. Ariaki Dandawate

(New Jersey, NJ)

-Bharathanatyam by Smt. Archana Raja

(San Francisco, CA)

-Aadu Thillana Aaru by Guru Vandana Arts Academy

(Louisville, KY)

Sunday July 10th, 2022 3:00 pm at the Ursuline Arts Center

-Kuchupudi by Kritya Ensemble

feat. Kum. Yamini Kalluri (New York City, NY), Sri Rohith Jayaraman (Boston, MA), Sri Srirangan Iyer (Louisville, KY), Sri Anand Nadayogi (Houston, TX)

-Lifetime Achievement Award to Sri Anand Nadayogi (Austin, TX)

-Bharathanatyam presentation by Smt. Shweta Prachande (Chennai, India)

-Life of Pi – Dance drama by Sri Ganesh Vasudeva

Feat. Smt. Anugraha Sridhar, Smt. Priyanka Raghuraman, Kum. Navya Maitri Konda, and Kum. Sophia Salingaros

In addition to the upcoming festival, be sure to catch Guru Vandana Academy dancers at your local library.

Library Schedule: (for ages 5 and up) each session lasts 45 minutes.

2 p.m. Saturday, July 2 Highlands Shelby Park

2 p.m. Saturday, July 16 Fairdale Library

2 p.m. Sunday, July 17 Southwest Regional

2 p.m. Saturday, July 23 Middletown

2 p.m. Sunday, July 24 Northeast Regional

2 p.m. Saturday, July 30 St. Matthew’s Library





