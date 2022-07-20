Louisville Under Heat Advisory Wednesday Due To ‘Dangerous Heat’

The National Weather Service is predicting “dangerous heat” for Louisville and much of the Ohio River Valley today, and has placed the city under a Heat Advisory until 8 p.m. tonight.

“Dangerous heat will impact much of the U.S. today as widespread excessive heat warnings and heat advisories are in effect,” the NWS said in a statement on its website. “Also, severe storms with damaging winds, hail and a tornado or two are possible from the Great Lakes into the Ohio Valley.”

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s in Louisville today, but thanks to the high humidity, the Heat Index could be as high as 110.

So if you’re susceptible to the heat, please stay inside and drink more water. And if you are struggling to stay cool outside, Louisville’s Public Libraries and Neighborhood Place locations are acting as daytime cooling centers during the extreme heat.

Below is a list of cooling center locations:

Louisville Public Library locations:

Bon Air branch – 2816 Del Ri Place

Crescent Hill branch – 2762 Frankfort Ave.

Fairdale branch – 10620 Manslick Road

Highlands-Shelby Park branch – 1250 Bardstown Road, Suite 4

Iroquois branch – 601 West Woodlawn Ave.

Jeffersontown branch – 10635 Watterson Trail

Main branch – 301 York St.

Newburg branch – 4800 Exeter Ave.

Portland branch – 3305 Northwestern Parkway

Shawnee branch – 3912 West Broadway

Shively branch – 3920 Dixie Highway

Southwest regional branch – 9725 Dixie Highway

South Central regional branch – 7300 Jefferson Blvd.

St. Matthews branch – 3940 Grandview Ave.

Western branch – 604 South Tenth St.

Neighborhood Place locations: