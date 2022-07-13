Louisville Fringe Festival 2022 Teams Up With Derby City Playwrights

Domesticate was developed and digitally premiered by Derby City Playwrights, but had a live reading at Fringe 2021. | Photo by Jon Cherry.

You can find some of the most vibrant and unique indie arts productions at the annual Louisville Fringe Festival, which returns this year from July 28-31.

Expect four days of explosive creativity on stage.

This year, the festival is partnering with the collective The Derby City Playwrights for the first time since the inaugural Fringe Fest in 2018.

That also means the festival will be broken into two locations.

The Derby City Playwrights will debut new play readings at Louisville Fringe at The Old Louisville Coffee Shop, 316 W. Ormsby. And the rest of the events will take place at The Whirling Tiger, 1335 Story Ave.

Founding Artistic Director of Louisville Fringe Allie Fireel is excited for the collaboration.

“I’m beyond thrilled,” Fireel said. “I was part of the Derby City Playwrights first three seasons before Associate Artistic Director Nick Hulstine and I started the Fringe Festival. To me these organizations share DNA. We’re all committed to forwarding and growing the performing arts in Louisville by giving creators, writers and performers a place to generate and share new work.”

Tickets prices will be set by artists, but many are around $10, and can be purchased at the door. For more information, visit https://www.loufringefest.com.

Here are the performers who will be at this year’s event:

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.