LouCity Forward Enoch Mushagalusa Named USL Player Of The Week

When LouCity defeated the New York Red Bulls II with an incredible 6-0 score on Saturday, they had forward Enoch “Matiti” Mushagalusa to thank: he scored half of those goals and assisted another, becoming the fourth LouCity player (and first ever LouCity winger) to score a hat trick.

Now, Mushagalusa has received even higher honors for his work: This afternoon, the USL announced him as their Player of the Week.

“In every club, you got to earn [it] to be a starter, to earn the trust from the guys and the coaches,” said Mushagalusa in a press conference after the game. “[Coach] Danny [Cruz] trusting me, it’s amazing. I’m glad to be a starter and to play here.”

The USL National Media Panel selected Mushagalusa with 47% of the vote; fellow LouCity forward Brian Ownby, who scored two goals in that game and assisted two others, received 20% of the vote.

Mushagalusa is the first LouCity player to be named the USL’s Player of the Week this year.

You can watch highlights from the game in the video below, or watch Mushagalusa’s press conference in the video underneath.

LouCity is currently the top-ranked team in the USL’s Eastern Conference standings. To see them in action, check out LouCity’s schedule; their next home game is at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20, at Lynn Family Stadium.

