LEO Won Four SPJ Awards. Here Are Our Winning Pieces.

Last night, Louisville’s chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists held its annual awards show for the best local work of 2021, and LEO had four first or second place winners. Below, you can read LEO’s winning stories.

1st Place: Feature Writing (Metro Louisville Division) “From Brothel To House Of Healing: The Story of Louisville’s Most Famous Madam And The Plans For Her Former Home” by Lisa Pisterman

1st Place: Public Affairs Writing (Magazine Division) “LMPD Training Warned Of ‘Hazards’ That Latinx Culture Could Pose” by Josh Wood

[Josh also won 1st Place For Personality / Profile Writing for his story “Who Is The Real Erika Shields?” which was a Louisville Magazine story, but was also published by LEO in a collaboration.]

1st Place: Editorial Writing (Metro Louisville Division) “Louisville’s Upcoming Election Cycle Is Crucial,” “Rand Paul’s COVID Disinformation Machine” and “Chris Kolb’s Resignation And The Facade Of Professionalism And Kindness” by Scott Recker

2nd Place: Best Picture Story (Metro Louisville Division) “Breonna Taylor, In The Words And Photos Of Her Sister” by Ju’Niyah Palmer and Danielle Grady

