Learn The Science Behind Partying At Kentucky Science Center

There’s partying, and then there’s learning about the science that makes partying possible — and, this Friday, guests at the Kentucky Science Center will do both at an adults-only event called “Eat, Drink, & Do Science — Let’s Party!”

This Friday, July 22, from 6:30-9:30 p.m., guests 21 and over will get to “experience a party with all five senses: taste the chill of a liquid nitrogen-powered dessert, dance to the sounds of a silent disco, enjoy the tactile satisfaction of hands-on maker activities, and more,” according to a press release.

Tickets are $45 per person in advance or $50 day-of at the door. You can buy yours at this link. Each attendee will receive two drink tickets and “delicious light bites,” and the Science Center’s permanent exhibits will be open during the event as well.

In a statement, Science Center CEO Mike Norman said, “At Kentucky Science Center, we believe that science learning should be a lifelong endeavor. Our Eat, Drink, and Do Science events give adults the chance to act like kids as they explore science concepts through explosive demonstrations and hands-on fun. We’re excited to make these adult events a regular part of our programming schedule.”

