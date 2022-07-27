Jeffersonville Debuts The NoCo Art Mobile

Jeffersonville Public Art will debut their new mobile art studio this Thursday, July 28 at 2:30 p.m. with a ribbon cutting ceremony. The mobile art studio will offer high-quality arts enrichments to the community at several community sites.

The mobile art unit, called the NoCo Art Mobile, will have art supplies and tools that will allow a group of artists to teach a variety of art processes from the van. The four teaching artists are: Beth Metelko, Jess Robinson, LaNia Roberts and Ashleigh Morton and they will visit partner sites in Southern Indiana. Some of the partner sites in Jeffersonville include Community Action Southern Indiana’s Headstart program, A Child’s Place, Franklin Square Elementary School and Riverbend Senior Care.

All four of the teaching artists were selected to teach as a part of the mobile unit because of their specialties in a variety of art processes including clay, watercolor painting and bookmaking.

“The Art Mobile will allow the arts and all the wonderful things that happen in the NoCo Arts and Cultural District to reach parts of our community that have not been reached before,” Emily Dippie, the public art administrator for the City of Jeffersonville, said in a release. “It’s going to be so exciting to see the Art Mobile sharing the arts in all sorts of non-traditional locations!”

The partnership allows each community partner to have a professional working artist deliver onsite arts programming four times through the programming year. Programming will start in September but the public will be able to see previews of the Art Mobile at community events beforehand.

The Art Mobile will help address the issue of access to the arts throughout Jeffersonville.

