Jack Harlow Was Nominated For Seven VMAs — And You Can Vote For Him

MTV released the list of nominees for this year’s Video Music Awards (VMAs) this morning, and Jack Harlow received seven nominations.

Harlow was nominated with his friend and “Industry Baby” collaborator Lil Nas X in two votable categories, Video Of The Year and Best Collaboration; and in four non-votable categories, Best Direction, Best Art Direction, Best Visual Effects, and Best Choreography. The two were also nominated individually in Artist Of The Year.

Kendrick Lamar is the only other artist to receive seven nominations this year; Harry Styles and Doja Cat each received six.

The VMAs will air on MTV on Sunday, August 28, at 8 p.m.

In the meantime, you can vote for your favorite artists (Harlow or otherwise) at this link daily, up to 20 times per category.

