Here’s The Initial Lineup For What The LOU Fest

Vintage store What The LOU will be hosting its own free festival, What The LOU Fest, this summer from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, at the corner of Spratt Street and Goss Avenue.
It’ll feature live music, comedy, drag, burlesque and wrestling, plus food from Four Pegs and drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka.
Organizer and store owner Kris King has shared the initial lineup with LEO.
The schedule is still being worked on, so this list may be updated in the future.
Music:
- DJ Spring Break
- Villa Mure
- Prayer Line
- St. Germaine
- Wireworks
- Overchoice
- Lavacado
- The Mighty Ohio
- Mr. Please
Wrestling, provided by OVW:
- Tony Gunn
- Mahabali Shera
- Jessie Godderz
- Leila Grey
Comedy:
- Dan Alten
- Mr. Bikey
- Reed Sedgwick
- Lucious Williams
- Ehrin Daddle
- June Dempsey
- Danny Hucks
- Kyle McGlothlin
Drag/Burlesque:
- Kara’s Cabaret
- Hilda Hellacious
- Mimi Barbados
- Veronika Winters
- Baby St. Jane
- Ricky Spanglish
- Maurice Mantini
