Here’s The Initial Lineup For What The LOU Fest

Vintage store What The LOU will be hosting its own free festival, What The LOU Fest, this summer from Friday, July 29, through Sunday, July 31, at the corner of Spratt Street and Goss Avenue.

It’ll feature live music, comedy, drag, burlesque and wrestling, plus food from Four Pegs and drinks from Tito’s Handmade Vodka.

Organizer and store owner Kris King has shared the initial lineup with LEO.

The schedule is still being worked on, so this list may be updated in the future.

Music:

DJ Spring Break

Villa Mure

Prayer Line

St. Germaine

Wireworks

Overchoice

Lavacado

The Mighty Ohio

Mr. Please

Wrestling, provided by OVW:

Tony Gunn

Mahabali Shera

Jessie Godderz

Leila Grey

Comedy:

Dan Alten

Mr. Bikey

Reed Sedgwick

Lucious Williams

Ehrin Daddle

June Dempsey

Danny Hucks

Kyle McGlothlin

Drag/Burlesque:

Kara’s Cabaret

Hilda Hellacious

Mimi Barbados

Veronika Winters

Baby St. Jane

Ricky Spanglish

Maurice Mantini

