The Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund Website Is Live — You Can Donate Now

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, and you can donate here.

Our Eastern Kentucky families need help. Today we established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund so people across our commonwealth and our country can help our families in need. The site is now live. Every dollar will make a difference. https://t.co/JlQHDlTtJh — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) July 28, 2022

The fund was created to assist those impacted by the floods and severe weather, with hundreds of families expected to lose their homes. On Thursday, the governor called the situation “dynamic and ongoing” and said that officials expect “massive property damage” and “double digit” deaths.

Drone shots of the #Flooding in #Kentucky after it the water has receded several feet. #KyWx pic.twitter.com/UPgp6XRzx4 — WxChasing- Brandon Clement (@bclemms) July 28, 2022

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday (July 28) the National Weather Service said flood watches would remain in effect for much of Eastern and south-central Kentucky through Friday night.

More showers and thunderstorms are forecast at times through Friday, with a continued threat of flash flooding. #kywx pic.twitter.com/Q0pIFykI9R — NWS Jackson KY (@nwsjacksonky) July 28, 2022

The NWS warned: “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.