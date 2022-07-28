Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund Gov. Andy Beshear. | Photo via Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
News

The Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund Website Is Live — You Can Donate Now

By

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear has established the Team Eastern Kentucky Flood Relief Fund, and you can donate here.

The fund was created to assist those impacted by the floods and severe weather, with hundreds of families expected to lose their homes. On Thursday, the governor called the situation “dynamic and ongoing” and said that officials expect “massive property damage” and “double digit” deaths.

As of 5 p.m. on Thursday (July 28) the National Weather Service said flood watches would remain in effect for much of Eastern and south-central Kentucky through Friday night.

The NWS warned: “Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks. Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City. 

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.