Garvin Gate Blues Festival Announces 2022 Date, Lineup

The Garvin Gate Blues Festival, a free street music festival, will return for its 27th year on Saturday, Oct. 8. It’ll be held on Oak Street at Garvin Place (between 4th Street and 6th Street, a mile south of downtown Louisville.) There’ll be food and drink vendors on-site.

You can listen to the festival’s official playlist here.

Here’s the lineup:

Facilities Management Services Stage

1:00-1:45 — Tailfin Cadillacs

2:15-3:00 — Laurie Jane & The 45s

3:30-4:15 — Da Mudcats

4:45-5:45 — Miller & The Other Sinners (sponsored by Three Chord Bourbon)

6:15-7:00 — Tee Dee Young Band

7:30-8:15 — Stella Vees

8:45-9:40 — Ben Levin Trio

10:00-11:00 — Sheryl Rouse & The Bluez Brothers

INFO+ Stage

1:50-2:10 — Zeno Jones

3:10-3:30 — Zeno Jones

4:20-4:40 — Zeno Jones

5:50-6:10 — The Divine Five featuring Sylvia Walters

7:05-7:25 — The Divine Five featuring Sylvia Walters

8:20-8:40 — The Divine Five featuring Sylvia Walters

