Everyday Kitchen Shares Three New Cocktails That Will Be Part of their New Menu

Check Out the new menu and cocktails at Everyday Kitchen

Last week, we posted a collection of frozen cocktail recipes that you could make at home, and now we’ve got even more recipes to share. They’re not frozen, but we expect they’ll be just as delicious.

All recipes are courtesy of Everyday Kitchen’s Louisville location (552 E Market St.), which opened earlier this year after a relaunch from its original concept, Lodgic Everyday Community.

Everyday Kitchen has both a cafe and a full-service restaurant. Later this month, the café will be launching new breakfast, lunch, and dinner menus (check below for a preview). When those debut, these cocktails will also be on the menu. Until then, you can make them yourself at home.

Betty’s Meletti

Ingredients:

1 ½ oz Meletti Amaro

1 oz Castle & Key Restoration Rye Whiskey

¼ oz St. Elizabeth Allspice Dram

2 dashes Regans’ Orange Bitters No. 6

Instructions:

Stir, strain into a coupe glass and garnish with smoked orange peel and smoked rosemary.

Lavender Lemonade

Ingredients:

2 oz Wheatley vodka

1 oz lemon juice

1 oz lavender simple syrup

Instructions:

Shake all ingredients together and pour over ice into Collins glass. Top with a splash of soda. Garnish with lemon wheel on rim.

Raspberry Beret (mocktail)

Ingredients:

1 oz housemade raspberry syrup*

1 oz lemon juice

*Raspberry syrup ingredients:

2 cups sugar

2 cups water

2 cups fresh or frozen raspberries

2 oz red wine vinegar

bundle of fresh assorted herbs (rosemary, thyme, tarragon, bay leaf)

Combine everything but herbs in a pot. Bring to a boil, stirring often. Remove from heat. Add herbs and let steep until mixture cools. Store in an airtight container for 2 weeks in the fridge.

Instructions:

Shake well. Pour ice into Collins glass. Top with lemon lime soda and garnish with lemon wheel.

We mentioned their new menus coming soon, here’s a preview of what to expect:

Breakfast: Goetta Hash with berbere potatoes and pickled peppers; coconut overnight oats; the EDK Breakfast Sammie with a choice of goetta, bacom, or sausage, scrambled egg, and white cheddar cheese

Lunch: Roasted Beet Hummus with beets, crudité, pita, carrots, and house pretzel lavash; corn chowder with spicy poblano crema, bacon lardons, and roasted, grilled, and fried corn; Charred Onion Dip with whipped labna, Za’atar spice and crudité; Nashville Hot Tofu Sammie with fried CinSoy tofu, house pickles, and Urfa aioli on a bun; Muffaletta with Spanish chorizo, salami, mortadella, charred onion spread, olive giardiniera on a baguette; Bruschetta Turkey Burger with tomato basil jam, balsamic reduction and muenster cheese