Elsmere City Council Passes LGBTQ Fairness Ordinance, Kentucky’s 24th

Elsmere in Northern Kentucky has become the 24th municipality in the state to adopt a Fairness Ordinance, which protects LGBTQ people from discrimination in employment, housing and public accommodations.

Led by council member Aaron Moore, the council voted 4-1 to approve the ordinance, making Elsmere the fourth city in Kenton County to adopt the ordinance. That brings the total population covered by Fairness Ordinances in Kenton County to nearly 38%, with just over 31% of Kentuckians covered statewide.

Chris Hartman, executive director of the Fairness Campaign, said that it falls upon local governments to protect citizens, since the Kentucky General Assembly continues to refuse to act on statewide Fairness Laws in the Kentucky Senate and House.

“We’ve had another exciting victory for LGBTQ rights in Elsmere City, once again proving that equal rights is a small town value,” said Hartman. “We hope that this continued progress inspires the Kentucky General Assembly to act on a statewide Fairness Law.”

