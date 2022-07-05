Catch Nine Local Bands Next Week At FieldFest

FieldFest, a one-day local music festival, is returning to Louisville for its second year next week, with three times as many bands as last year.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by FieldFest 2022 (@fieldfest2022)

On Saturday, July 16, FieldFest will bring nine Kentucky bands to 11206 Brentlinger Lane — well, specifically, to the large field in the backyard. Organizer Kieran Bowers, who will also be playing the event with his bandmates in No Capo, said the space will have a capacity of 400-500 people.

Doors will open at 11:30 a.m. Here’s the full schedule and lineup:

Tickets are $10 each, and you can buy them at the Eventbrite link or at the door.

Quinton Byrd, frontman of The Histrionics, told LEO in a statement, “The Histrionics are excited to headline their first festival and feel honored to be playing with so many bands they enjoy. We look forward to this event and hope to see a lot of people there.”

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.