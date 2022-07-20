Art Sanctuary Hosts First Annual Dark Castle Fest with Twin Tribes Headlining.

Art Sanctuary is having a big night! Tonight, July 20 is the Radio Arcane Dark Castle Fest with Twin Tribes, WingTips, Faux Fear, Vazum and Blood Handsome. For under $20 you can spend a night with five bands playing music from Post Punk, Darkwave, New Wave, to Dark Indie and Gothic. Fans of any Depeche Modes, Joy Divisions, Cults will be howling at the moon, energized by this night of great sounds from the void.

“The idea happened when Covid ruined Convergence 26, but the actual event didn’t take shape until a couple of months ago,” says organizer and Art Sanctuary Events Committee and Board Member Shahn Rigsby.

A lot of time and care has gone into creating this event and it would be a shame if you missed it. Check out the lineup and the music below.

Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17. Sorry littles, it is an 18+ event and the bar is available for the 21+ crowd.

Tickets available HERE.

Art Sanctuary

1433 S. Shelby St.

Twin Tribes

(Brownsville, Texas)

twintribes.bandcamp.com/



WINGTIPS

(Chicago, Illinois)

wingtips.bandcamp.com/



FAUX FEAR

(Reading, Pennsylvania)

fauxfear.bandcamp.com/

VAZUM

(Detroit, Michigan)

vazum.bandcamp.com/



Blood Handsome

(Los Angeles, California)

bloodhandsome.bandcamp.com/

Dark Castle Music Fest – Schedule

7 p.m. – Doors

8:00 p.m.- Blood Handsome

8:45 p.m.- VAZUM

9:30 p.m.- Faux Fear

10:15 p.m.- WINGTIPS

11:00 p.m.- Twin Tribes

DJ Count Grozny all night, before, between, after

Chi-Town Grill Food Truck, throughout the night

18+ Entry

21+ Bar

$17

Don’t miss out!

More info: www.radio-arcane.com/