Abortion Is A State Issue Now: We Must Protect KY Access

The Supreme Court has ended our federal constitutional right to abortion and overturned Roe v. Wade — turning its back on nearly 50 years of precedent. The court has failed us all — especially our most vulnerable communities who have arguably been living in a post-Roe reality already, due to barriers to accessing abortion and other healthcare services that have always existed. Barriers like, finding childcare, taking time off of work and navigating the costs of transportation and lodging associated with traveling hundreds or even thousands of miles to the closest provider. With this new decision, the number of people dealing with these obstacles to get the essential healthcare they need will skyrocket.

But Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates of Kentucky will not back down. We have the majority behind us in supporting access to safe and legal abortion, and we must do everything within our power to protect it.

We can do that by voting no on Amendment 2 this November, a dangerous constitutional amendment that would explicitly eliminate any state right to abortion in Kentucky. Make sure you are registered to vote and join Protect Kentucky Access, the coalition working against the amendment at www.protectkentucky.com.

After Roe fell, Kentucky’s “trigger law” went into effect immediately, banning abortion across the state. Soon after, Planned Parenthood and the ACLU of Kentucky sued to restore abortion access under the Kentucky state Constitution. Right now, abortion is accessible because of a temporary restraining order while we continue to argue in state court that our state constitution affords Kentuckians the right to access abortion under the right to privacy and self-determination. This is it. Our state Constitution is our last chance to protect a basic right to care for Kentuckians today and in the future.

Miscarriage. Ectopic pregnancy. These are all forms of pregnancy that can require an abortion for life-saving care. Yet politicians with zero medical background are inserting their opinions into our exam room, forcing physicians to withhold care or face criminalization. Forcing pregnancies that could not only jeopardize a person’s wellbeing but their right to decide their own future.

The consequences of the Supreme Court decision have been swift and devastating for communities nationwide: Overturning Roe means 26 states could swiftly move to ban abortion, including 13 states with laws that could immediately go into effect. That means in half the country, people would no longer have power over their own bodies and their own lives. If we don’t protect our state Constitution at the ballot box in November, immediately one million women and people who are of reproductive age will lose access to abortion.

No exemptions for rape, incest or the life of the pregnant person. Nothing.

Generations before us have fought tirelessly to gain and protect the rights we have today. Planned Parenthood will not back down. Together, we are going hard to make sure that everyone has the care they need to control their bodies and build their futures. That means no politicians, no bans, no judges should block our personal medical decisions. It’s not over. We have strength in numbers and power in our united voices.

Join us in protecting Kentucky access. Vote “NO” on Amendment 2 this November. •

