9 Music Videos To Watch Before Waterfront Wednesday Tonight

This month’s edition of Waterfront Wednesday, a free outdoor concert series, will hit Waterfront Park tonight at 6 p.m. The lineup will include Routine Caffeine, Sarah Shook and the Disarmers, and headliner Moon Taxi.

Although Waterfront Wednesday is rain or shine, Louisville is under a flood watch until 8 p.m. tonight. So be sure to follow WFPK on Facebook and Instagram for updates.

Either way, the bands who are playing tonight have great videos, so check out a few below:

Routine Caffeine

Sarah Shook and the Disarmers

Moon Taxi

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.