5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/8)

Friday, July 8 – 9

An Evening of Victorian Cocktails

Conrad-Caldwell House

$60 | 6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

Join the Victorian Man Brian Cushing as he leads the night with a tour of the Conrad-Caldwell house and museum. The evening will start with a drink for the ladies in the parlor, continue with a drink for the regular folks in the servants quarters and end the night with a drink in the billiards room for a gentlemanly drink that might put hair on your chest. Appetizers will be served.

Friday, July 8 – 9

Va Va ExtraVaganza

Art Sanctuary

Tickets are $35 and $45 for VIP | Doors at 7 p.m. Show at 8 p.m.

Join Va Va Vixens and Art Sanctuary for a night of neo-classical striptease, circus acts, comedy, dance and music. Featuring a rich cast “of all shimmies,” this is sure to be a night that will linger in your memory for years. All shows are original — written, created, choreographed by the Va Va Vixens.

Friday, July 8 – 10

Geeva Arts Festival

Hindu Temple/Ursuline Arts Center

$15.00 for Saturday and Sunday | Doors at 6 p.m. Friday and 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Join the Geeva Arts Festival for a celebration of Indian traditional music and dance. Performers come from around the world to participate and enjoy this event. This is the 11th year for the event and a great way to enjoy the beauty and culture of India without getting on a plane.

Friday-Sunday, July 8 – 10

CatVideoFest

Speed Art Museum

Tickets are $12 for non-members, $8 for members | 3 p.m. & 6 p.m.

No need to watch kitty videos alone again. The Cat Video Fest makes this an experience to share with others. Celebrating its 10th year, the festival shares classic and unique cat videos all while raising money for cats in need.

Saturday, July 9

Bluegrass VegFest

Mellwood Arts Center

Free | 11 a.m. – 6 p.m

The best fest for celebrating or learning about the vegan lifestyle. With over 50 exhibitors and tons of good things to eat or purchase, this is the place to find products that preserve our animal friends and use plant-based materials to promote a healthy life, planet and sustainability.

