5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/22)

Friday

Mag Bar Music Fest (July 22 – 24)

Mag Bar

$15-$45 | Times vary

More than 40 artists and bands will hit the stage over four days for Mag Bar’s first ever festival. By the time you read this, there’ll have already been a day of the fest, but here’s the full list of everyone participating Friday through Sunday:

Friday: Stagecoach Inferno, Old Heavy Hands, Nowhere Fast, Paige Beller, Isolation Tank Ensemble, Work Shirt, Cindy, Freedive

Saturday: Blind Scryer, Shi, Batwizard, Faerie Ring, Bad Wires, Redivider, CROP, Indighost, Baptise, Bazookatooth, Taken Lives, Malignant Vision, The Hell You Say, Noosebearer

Sunday: Koffin Kats, Eastwood, Bungalow Betty, Fiona Kimble & the Modest Means, Vice Tricks, Waxeater, The Dreaded Laramie, Lavacado, Thresh, Drying Out, Overchoice, The Mighty Ohio, It Is What It Is, The Svengali Fiasco, Yellow Cellophane, Alexandria

Summer of Blood – Interactive Horror Event (July 22 – 23)

The Haunted Hotel

$25-$80 | 9 p.m.

This isn’t your usual stroll through a haunted house, as The Haunted Hotel put it in their description, “Leave your Sunday best at home and be ready for carnage. This is no ordinary event.” This is an extra gory event so dress for a mess, and be prepared for an “Interactive” haunted house.

Saturday

No Comply 2

Dave Armstrong Extreme Park

Pay what you can | Doors at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.

How can you get more punk than a pay-what-you-can live punk/thrash show inside a skate park? The festival is returning for its second year with a lineup of seven bands, all but one of which are local. Plus, Belushi Speed Ball is headlining again, so you know you’re in for a good time — and they’ve promised a set that’ll be even bigger and better than last year’s. (Make sure, though, that you bring plenty of water, and check out the link above for more info on how skaters and cyclists can compete in special races before the show.)

Christmas In July

Falls City Beer

No cover | Noon to midnight

I don’t know about you, but I could use a little Christmas cheer early this year. So join Falls City Beer for a Christmas in July event with live music by pop punk party band – Throwback Thursday (and maybe a visit from St. Nick himself). There will also be a special Mango IPA called Party Juice, just for the occasion.

52nd Annual World Championship Dainty Contest (July 23 – 25)

Hauck’s Corner

Free | Times vary

The 52nd Annual World Championship Dainty Contest is upon us. The celebration lasts all weekend at the recently renovated Hauck’s Corner. It’s a “new” bar and restaurant with more than a century of history. So head down to Germantown and check out Hauck’s new hang, and stay around for a little music, food, and Dainty!

