5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/15)

FRIDAY, July 15

Summer Slaycation — Lunatic Luau

Malice Manor

$25 GA, $40 Fast Pass, $60 Front of the Line | 8-11 p.m.

Chill. Relax. Enjoy the tropical vibes. What could go wrong with a beach party inside a haunted house? (This event will also happen Saturday night.)

SATURDAY, July 16

IMPACT! Wrestling — Derby City Rumble

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

$27.50-$77.50 | Starts at 6:30 p.m.

After its last stop at Paristown Hall in March for Louisville Slugfest, IMPACT! returns for two days of the Derby City Rumble. Wrestlers slated to appear include Josh Alexander, Tasha Steelz, Deonna Purrazzo, The Good Brothers, Matt Cardona, Chelsea Green and more.

JTown Summer Beer Fest

10434 Watterson Trail

$10 for designated drivers, $45 for GA | 4-8 p.m.

Live music and plenty of beers, wines, ciders and seltzers. For obvious reasons, this event is only for those 21 and older.

SUNDAY, July 17

Pokémon GO Community Day

Waterfront Park

Free | 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

If you’re one of the Pokémon GO faithful who’ve been keeping up with the app since its month of universal popularity in July 2016, you’ll love getting free Pokémon swag and in-game bonuses while you hunt for Starly, the Starling Pokémon.

The Sound of Music

Iroquois Amphitheater

$15-$65 | Shows at 2 p.m. at 8 p.m.

This classic musical, based on the true story of the Von Trapp family and the nun who made them famous, has performances through Tuesday.

