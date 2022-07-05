5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (7/1)

A detail from the "Return of the Jedi” poster.

SATURDAY, July 2

Sweat Fest

Portal

$10 advance, $15 day-of | Doors at 3 p.m.

A sequel to December’s Sweater Fest, this one-day festival of local music will feature Producing A Kind Generation, The Ego Trippers, Sunshine, Zerg Rush, The Archaeas, qwerty, Lux, TVLO and Deep Above.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi in Concert

Whitney Hall

$23.40-$58.50 | 7-9 p.m.

The Louisville Orchestra will be playing the soundtrack to “Return of the Jedi” live as the movie plays onscreen.

Kentucky Highland Renaissance Festival

955 Elm St, Eminence

$12-$25 for a day pass, $70 for a season pass | 10 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Make the drive to this classic ren faire for jousting, fire juggling, reenactment, period music, sword swallowing, archery and so much more.

Locust Grove Independence Day/Summer on the Farm

Locust Grove

Free | 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Learn about the history of the holiday through readings of the Declaration of Independence, “Remember the Ladies,” and “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” plus live historical interpretation and tours of the main house.

SUNDAY, July 3

Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival

Peterson-Dumesnil House

Free | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sun., July 3; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Mon., July 4

This sizable two-day neighborhood festival continues into Monday and will feature live music, an art fair, inflatables, a cake baking contest and way more.

