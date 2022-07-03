3 Louisville-Area Summer Scare Attractions to Get Your Fix of Spooky

Thrill-seekers know that the fun of being scared doesn’t just start and end in October. If you’re already missing the frightening fun of the Halloween season, you’re in luck: Here are three local scare attractions to satiate your appetite for haunts until the fall.

Summer Slaycation — Lunatic Luau

Malice Manor | 640 Providence Way, Clarksville, IN | $25 GA, $40 Fast Pass, $60 Front of the Line | 8-11 p.m. | Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16

Chill. Relax. Enjoy the tropical vibes. What could go wrong with a beach party inside a haunted house?

Summer Slaughter

Black Orchard Haunted House | 704 Kentucky St, Shelbyville | $10 for The Silo escape game. $20 per person for groups, $25 GA, $40 Fast Pass, $60 Front of the Line | 9 p.m. – midnight | Friday, July 15, and Saturday, July 16

Are you brave enough to venture into the barn, where, the website says, “the saviors are getting restless” because “the sweltering heat in the barn has driven them mad with hunger?” Black Orchard is also offering a 10-minute escape game inside The Silo.

Summer of Blood

The Haunted Hotel | 3000 S. Fourth St. | $25-$80 | 9 p.m. – midnight | Friday, July 22, and Saturday, July 23

The venue specifically refers to this as an “EXTREME SHOW” and a “BLOOD SOAKER,” so, uh… don’t say we didn’t warn you. (And be warned: the actors can touch you at this scare attraction.) You can even pay extra for a t-shirt that’ll indicate you’re down for an even more extreme experience. As the website puts it: “Be ready for carnage.”

