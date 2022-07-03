3 Concerts To Catch This Weekend In Louisville (7/1)

Friday, July 1

A Louisville Music Tribute with The EVERYBODY BAND

Headliners Music Hall

No cover (but $25 suggested donation) | 7 p.m.

An all-star band of local musicians is set to cover Louisville songs from the 1930s through today. The concert, called A Celebration of Louisville Music With The Everybody Band, will feature a one-night-only band of local luminaries, including bassist Jimmy Brown & drummer Ray Rizzo, Sherry Edwards, Sheryl Rouse, Lacey Guthrie, Kimmet Cantwell, Tyrone Cotton, Pat Lentz, Brett Holzclaw, Scott Mertz, Joe Hanna, Bill Dean, Gwennan Thomas, Keith Lankford and The Bad Ass Brass.



Saturday, July 2

Genevva w/ Opening Day

The Whirling Tiger

$10 | 8 p.m.

Mixing the warm tones of ’60-leaning folk sprinkled with psychedelia and new-age experimentation, Genevva crafts evocative, technical music that’s vibrant and sharp.



American Aquarium

Mercury Ballroom

$20 | 8 p.m.

A longtime alt-country band that crafts heartfelt, honest songs that hit heavy.



