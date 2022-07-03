3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/8)

Friday, July 8

Quiet Hollers Forever Chemicals Release Party

The Whirling Tiger

8 p.m. | $18

One of Louisville’s most celebrated rock bands, Quiet Hollers are celebrating their latest record, Forever Chemicals — a sharp collection of songs that dive into honest areas.



Bungalow Betty, HoneyCutt, Hot Spit, Lacey Guthrie

Portal at Fifteentwelve

$10-$12 | 7:30 p.m.

The catchy indie rock of Bungalow Betty (who are releasing a new single at this show) will be joined by the dream-rock of HoneyCutt, sharp shoegaze of Hot Spit and the psych-folk of Lacey Guthrie.



Sunday, July 10

Beach House

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

8 p.m. | Ticket prices vary

Beach House’s sprawling dream-pop is a silky and cinematic masterclass of achieving ever-evolving exploration while still carving out a distinct, dynamic sound. The band’s textures are so thick and layered it almost feels that, as a listener, you’re melting into the music. And the Baltimore band, which was formed in 2004, has had one of the most consistently good stretches of records this century.



