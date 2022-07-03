3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/29)

Friday, July 29

Cave In

Zanzabar

7 p.m. | $22

Through stylish alt-metal, Cave In leans on dynamic heavy sounds that morph in clever ways. Author and Punisher open.



Saturday, July 30

Glibchella Music and Arts Festival ft. Mama Said String Band

Mile Wide Beer Co.

$20 | 8:30 p.m.

There’s a full day of arts events (click above hyperlink for schedule) at Glibchella, and at 7 p.m. the talented roots act Mama Said String Band will perform.



Sunday, July 31

Stop Making Sense: Viewing Party

The Wiggle Room

Free | 7 p.m.

Local acts Air Chrysalis, Andrew Rinehart,The Golden Whip and DJ Power & Associates will perform sets and then the iconic Talking Heads live concert film “Stop Making Sense” will be blaring on the big screens.



