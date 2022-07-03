3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/22)

Friday, July 22 (through Sunday, July 24)

Mag Bar Music Fest

Mag Bar

$15-$45 | Times vary

More than 40 artists and bands will hit the stage over four days for Mag Bar’s first ever festival. By the time you read this, there’ll have already been a day of the fest, but here’s the full list of everyone participating Friday through Sunday:

Friday: Stagecoach Inferno, Old Heavy Hands, Nowhere Fast, Paige Beller, Isolation Tank Ensemble, Work Shirt, Cindy, Freedive

Saturday: Blind Scryer, Shi, Batwizard, Faerie Ring, Bad Wires, Redivider, CROP, Indighost, Baptise, Bazookatooth, Taken Lives, Malignant Vision, The Hell You Say, Noosebearer

Sunday: Koffin Kats, Eastwood, Bungalow Betty, Fiona Kimble & the Modest Means, Vice Tricks, Waxeater, The Dreaded Laramie, Lavacado, Thresh, Drying Out, Overchoice, The Mighty Ohio, It Is What It Is, The Svengali Fiasco, Yellow Cellophane, Alexandria

Saturday, July 23

No Comply 2

Dave Armstrong Extreme Park

Pay what you can | Doors at 5 p.m., music at 6 p.m.

How can you get more punk than a pay-what-you-can live punk/thrash show inside a skate park? The festival is returning for its second year with a lineup of seven bands, all but one of which are local. Plus, Belushi Speed Ball is headlining again, so you know you’re in for a good time — and they’ve promised a set that’ll be even bigger and better than last year’s. (Make sure, though, that you bring plenty of water, and check out the link above for more info on how skaters and cyclists can compete in special races before the show.)

Sunday, July 24

Hauck’s Corner Open House

Hauck’s Corner

Free | Open house starts at noon, music at 6 p.m.

Hauck’s Corner is a “new” bar and restaurant with more than a century of history. It’s a recent refurbishment of the Germantown fixture Hauck’s Handy Store, and it’s hosting an open house with live music on Sunday afternoon before the Dainty on Monday. (Take a “Hauckthrough” of the space at this link.) Air Chrysalis, Lacey Guthrie, Bumper Cars, The Old Town Ragtime Band, and DJ Power & Associates will provide the tunes.

