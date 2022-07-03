3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (7/15)

Friday, July 15

Shiner

Zanzabar

$15 | 8 p.m.

Through grinding, austere psych-rock that nods its hat to hardcore and metal, Shiner brings intense atmospheres of sound. Sweet Cobra opens.



Pleasure Boys, Sick Velvet

The Nach Bar

Free | 9 p.m.

A local rock and roll show you won’t want to miss, with the experimental dream-rock of Pleasure Boys and the no-nonsense garage rock goodness of Sick Velvet.



Elf Power

Portal at Fifteentwelve

$15 | 7 p.m.

With magnetic low-fi indie, Elf Power has one of those sounds that’s easily identifiable but also always changing —the right amount of consistent and unpredictable. E.R. Jurken and the Anchorites open.



