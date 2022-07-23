23 Louisville Art Shows To See In July

This Ebony G. Patterson work is showing in "Still, Life!" at 21c in July.

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.

“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING, MEANING, MENDING”

Through December

The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic.

21c Louisville

700 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.

21cmuseumhotels.com

“PRINT MURALS AND SCULPTURES”

Through July 19

Art by Donna Stallard and Wende Cudmore.

“IN-TITLE-MEANT”

Through July 19

Intaglio and paste-up print murals by Rosemarie Bernardi.

Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery

137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.

bourne-schweitzergallery.com

“FORM NOT FUNCTION”

Through July 16

Annual exhibition of art quilts.

Carnegie Center for Art & History

201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

carnegiecenter.org

“THE NOD”

July 9

Art exhibition and book release by illustrator August Northcut and photographer Thomas Northcut.

fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound

1512 Portland Ave.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

fifteen-twelve.com

“FORGOTTEN FOUNDATIONS: LOUISVILLE’S LOST ARCHITECTURE”

Through Sept. 23

Exhibition of photographs and architectural records of destroyed historic architecture in downtown Louisville.

The Filson Historical Society

1310 S. Third St.

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

filsonhistorical.org

“WEST OF NINTH: RACE, RECKONING, AND RECONCILIATION”

Through September

Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.

Frazier History Museum

829 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;

Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

fraziermuseum.org

“RED, WHITE & BLUE”

Through July 16

Show celebrating America.

Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County

104 E. Main St., La Grange

Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

aaooc.org

“SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL”

Through July 31

Exhibition and sale of quilts by the late Mary Craik.

garner narrative contemporary fine art

642 E. Market St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.

garnernarrative.com

“SUMMER TRAVELS”

Through July 30

Work from the 1950s by the late Carl Brown.

Kleinhelter Gallery

701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana

Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

Search Facebook

“THE REALITY OF OUR ESSENCE”

Through Aug. 14

Paintings of Black women by Sandra Charles.

KMAC Museum

715 W. Main St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

kmacmuseum.org

“DANCING IN THE LIGHT”

Through July 31

Featuring art by Ann Klem and Rex Lagerstrom.

KORE Gallery

942 E. Kentucky St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;

Sundays, 12-4 p.m.

koreartgallery.com

“COLLECTION CURVEBALLS”

Through Dec. 31

A roundup of curiosities from the museum’s archives featuring art, music and pop culture.

Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory

800 W. Main St.

Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

sluggermuseum.org

“SHINING A LIGHT”

Through Aug. 7

Annual photography contest and exhibition.

“WHAT LIFTS YOU”

Through Dec. 31

Work by Kelsey Montague inspired by Muhammad Ali.

Muhammad Ali Center

144 N. 6th St.

Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.

alicenter.org

“I BET WE CAN BUILD THAT: WEBER GROUP PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE”

Through mid-September

A retrospective of the Louisville-based Weber Group design firm.

Portland Museum

2308 Portland Ave.

Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 12-5 p.m.;

Saturdays, 12-4 p.m.

portlandky.org

“THE SUM IS GREATER THAN ITS PARTS”

Through July 3

Sculpture by John McCarthy.

“STORIES IN STITCHES”

July 8-31

Fiber art by Kathleen Loomis.

PYRO Gallery

1006 E. Washington St.

Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;

Sundays 1-4 p.m.

pyrogallery.com

“I’M JUST AS STRANGE AS YOU: THE FRIDA SERIES 2012-2022”

Through July 23

Joe McGee’s ongoing project on Frida Kahlo.

Quappi Projects

827 E. Market St.

Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m.;

Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

quappiprojects.com

“ALT”

July 8-Aug. 1

A group show of artwork made of alternative materials.

Revelry Boutique + Gallery

742 E. Market St.

Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays,

11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

revelrygallery.com

“SITES AND SIGHTS OF WORK”

Through Aug. 26

Show focusing on printmaking from

19th-21st centuries.

Schneider Hall Galleries, University of Louisville

104 Schneider Hall

Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

louisville.edu

“PICTURES FROM PIECES – QUILTS FROM THE ELEANOR BINGHAM MILLER COLLECTION”

Through Aug. 21

Features the Speed’s recent gift of 10 American

quilts including many from Kentucky.

Speed Art Museum

2035 S. Third St.

Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

speedmuseum.org

“DAY IN & DAY OUT”

July 16-Sept. 3

Debut exhibition at WheelHouse of art by Colleen Merrill.

WheelHouse Art

2650 Frankfort Ave.

Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;

Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

wheelhouse.art

