23 Louisville Art Shows To See In July

A gallery roundup of art shows to see in Louisville this month. Note: This list is a selection of current exhibitions.
“STILL, LIFE! MOURNING, MEANING, MENDING”
Through December
The show focuses on dealing with loss during the pandemic.
21c Louisville
700 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Sundays, 9 a.m.-9 p.m.
21cmuseumhotels.com
“PRINT MURALS AND SCULPTURES”
Through July 19
Art by Donna Stallard and Wende Cudmore.
“IN-TITLE-MEANT”
Through July 19
Intaglio and paste-up print murals by Rosemarie Bernardi.
Bourne-Schweitzer Gallery
137 E. Main St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 1-3 p.m.
bourne-schweitzergallery.com
“FORM NOT FUNCTION”
Through July 16
Annual exhibition of art quilts.
Carnegie Center for Art & History
201 E. Spring St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Mondays-Wednesdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Thursdays, noon-8 p.m.; Fridays and
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
carnegiecenter.org
“THE NOD”
July 9
Art exhibition and book release by illustrator August Northcut and photographer Thomas Northcut.
fifteenTWELVE Creative Compound
1512 Portland Ave.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
fifteen-twelve.com
“FORGOTTEN FOUNDATIONS: LOUISVILLE’S LOST ARCHITECTURE”
Through Sept. 23
Exhibition of photographs and architectural records of destroyed historic architecture in downtown Louisville.
The Filson Historical Society
1310 S. Third St.
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
filsonhistorical.org
“WEST OF NINTH: RACE, RECKONING, AND RECONCILIATION”
Through September
Photographs, artifacts and wall panels featuring stories from the nine neighborhoods in West Louisville. Organized by Walt and Shae Smith of West of Ninth. Part of the Louisville Photo Biennial.
Frazier History Museum
829 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.;
Sundays, noon-5 p.m.
fraziermuseum.org
“RED, WHITE & BLUE”
Through July 16
Show celebrating America.
Gallery 104, Arts Association of Oldham County
104 E. Main St., La Grange
Hours: Tuesdays-Saturdays, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
aaooc.org
“SOMETHING BEAUTIFUL”
Through July 31
Exhibition and sale of quilts by the late Mary Craik.
garner narrative contemporary fine art
642 E. Market St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 1-6 p.m.
garnernarrative.com
“SUMMER TRAVELS”
Through July 30
Work from the 1950s by the late Carl Brown.
Kleinhelter Gallery
701 E. 8th St., New Albany, Indiana
Hours: Thursdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Search Facebook
“THE REALITY OF OUR ESSENCE”
Through Aug. 14
Paintings of Black women by Sandra Charles.
KMAC Museum
715 W. Main St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
kmacmuseum.org
“DANCING IN THE LIGHT”
Through July 31
Featuring art by Ann Klem and Rex Lagerstrom.
KORE Gallery
942 E. Kentucky St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Saturdays, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.;
Sundays, 12-4 p.m.
koreartgallery.com
“COLLECTION CURVEBALLS”
Through Dec. 31
A roundup of curiosities from the museum’s archives featuring art, music and pop culture.
Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory
800 W. Main St.
Hours: Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m.-6 p.m.; Fridays-Saturdays, 9 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
sluggermuseum.org
“SHINING A LIGHT”
Through Aug. 7
Annual photography contest and exhibition.
“WHAT LIFTS YOU”
Through Dec. 31
Work by Kelsey Montague inspired by Muhammad Ali.
Muhammad Ali Center
144 N. 6th St.
Hours: Wednesdays-Sundays, noon-5 p.m.
alicenter.org
“I BET WE CAN BUILD THAT: WEBER GROUP PAST, PRESENT AND FUTURE”
Through mid-September
A retrospective of the Louisville-based Weber Group design firm.
Portland Museum
2308 Portland Ave.
Hours: Wednesdays-Fridays, 12-5 p.m.;
Saturdays, 12-4 p.m.
portlandky.org
“THE SUM IS GREATER THAN ITS PARTS”
Through July 3
Sculpture by John McCarthy.
“STORIES IN STITCHES”
July 8-31
Fiber art by Kathleen Loomis.
PYRO Gallery
1006 E. Washington St.
Hours: Fridays-Saturdays, noon-6 p.m.;
Sundays 1-4 p.m.
pyrogallery.com
“I’M JUST AS STRANGE AS YOU: THE FRIDA SERIES 2012-2022”
Through July 23
Joe McGee’s ongoing project on Frida Kahlo.
Quappi Projects
827 E. Market St.
Hours: Thursdays-Fridays, noon-4 p.m.;
Saturdays, 11 a.m.-3 p.m.
quappiprojects.com
“ALT”
July 8-Aug. 1
A group show of artwork made of alternative materials.
Revelry Boutique + Gallery
742 E. Market St.
Hours: Mondays, 11 a.m-5 p.m.; Tuesdays-Saturdays,
11 a.m.-7 p.m.; Sundays, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
revelrygallery.com
“SITES AND SIGHTS OF WORK”
Through Aug. 26
Show focusing on printmaking from
19th-21st centuries.
Schneider Hall Galleries, University of Louisville
104 Schneider Hall
Hours: Mondays-Fridays, 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m.
louisville.edu
“PICTURES FROM PIECES – QUILTS FROM THE ELEANOR BINGHAM MILLER COLLECTION”
Through Aug. 21
Features the Speed’s recent gift of 10 American
quilts including many from Kentucky.
Speed Art Museum
2035 S. Third St.
Hours: Fridays, 1-8 p.m.; Saturdays-Sundays,
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
speedmuseum.org
“DAY IN & DAY OUT”
July 16-Sept. 3
Debut exhibition at WheelHouse of art by Colleen Merrill.
WheelHouse Art
2650 Frankfort Ave.
Hours: Tuesdays-Fridays, 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m.;
Saturdays, 10 a.m.-3 p.m.
wheelhouse.art
Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.