14 Fun Festivals And Fairs For Fourth of July (and Before) In Louisville

SATURDAY, July 2

Locust Grove Independence Day/Summer on the Farm | Locust Grove | 561 Blankenbaker Lane | 10 a.m. – 4:30 p.m. | Free

Learn about the history of the holiday through readings of the Declaration of Independence, “Remember the Ladies” and “What to the Slave is the Fourth of July?” plus live historical interpretation and tours of the main house.

Riverview Independence Festival | Riverview Park | 8202 Greenwood Road | Event starts at 5 p.m., fireworks at 10 p.m. | Free

JD Shelburne, Sheryl Rouse and the Unlimited Show Band, and Appalatin will provide live music before the fireworks.

Fanfare/4th—Musical Visions of America | Beargrass Christian Church | 4100 Shelbyville Road | Doors at 2 p.m., music at 3 p.m. | $5 students, $20 seniors, $23 GA, free for Cultural Pass holders

At this Cultural Pass event, the Louisville Chorus will showcase a “Multimedia Choral Cinema Presentation of America” with “stirring patriotic songs & visuals!”

SUNDAY, July 3

Independence Day Celebration | New Albany Riverfront Amphitheater | 301 E. Water St. | Starts at 6 p.m., fireworks “at dark” | Free

Fireworks, inflatables, games, food and drink vendors and live music from The Crashers, Kevin Jaggers, Lindsey Henken and Neon Troubadours.

Clarksville Independence Day Concert | St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church | 316 North Sherwood Avenue, Clarksville | 3-4 p.m. | Free

An hourlong performance of patriotic music and songs.

Louisville Jockeys VS Madisonville Miners (Red, White, and Blue Night) | Derby City Field | 4199 Cadillac Court | 5:30 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. | $9

Wear your red, white and blue for a night of pre-Fourth baseball.

Crescent Hill 4th of July Festival | Peterson-Dumesnil House | 301 S. Peterson Avenue | 10 a.m. – 8 p.m. on Sun., July 3; 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on Mon., July 4 | Free

This sizable two-day neighborhood festival continues into Monday and will feature live music, an art fair, inflatables, a cake baking contest and way more.

MONDAY, July 4

July the 4th Be With You | The Merryweather | 1101 Lydia Street | 3-11:45 p.m. | Free

Drink specials, food and “fun surprises” are in order at this cookout and party.

Paristown Fourth of July | Christy’s Garden | 720 Brent Street | 5-10:30 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m. | GA $15, VIP $40, tables $100

The Crashers will kick off this festival at 6:30 p.m., and the night will end with what organizers say is the event’s biggest fireworks display ever.

St. Matthew’s Independence Day 5k | St. Matthews Baptist Church | 3515 Grandview Ave | 8-9 a.m. | $35

This “fun and fast” timed race is open to runners and walkers. Each participant gets a free t-shirt (while supplies last.)

Fourth of July Firework Extravaganza | Slugger Field | 401 E. Main St., | Game starts at 7:05 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m. | $9-$55 Baseball + fireworks = a very American way to celebrate the holiday.

Waterfront Park Fourth of July | Great Lawn and Harbor Lawn at Waterfront Park | 231 Witherspoon Street | 5-10 p.m., fireworks at 9:45 p.m. | Free

Fireworks, food trucks, family fun and free live music down by the river.

The Fox Rocks 4th of July Celebration | The Fox Den | 3814 Frankfort Avenue | Website | 11 a.m. – 4 a.m. | No cover

The “new” venue hosts its first free Fourth of July cookout, where 10% of proceeds from food and drink sales will benefit APRON. There’ll also be live music.

Jeffersonville Celebrates Freedom Parade! | Starts at the Jeffersonville Overlook, continues on the 100-500 blocks of Spring Street, celebration afterward in Warder Park | 100 W. Riverside Drive | 10 a.m. – noon | Free

This community parade celebrates freedom and American veterans.

