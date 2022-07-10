10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For Under $10 (7/25)

Monday

52nd Annual World Championship Dainty Contest

Hauck’s Handy Store

No cover | 5 p.m.

Germantown has been partying all weekend at the recently-refurbished Hauck’s Handy Store (see photos here). But, on Monday, the classic Dainty contest will take place, and a 2022 Dainty Champion will be crowned. There will also be live music, food trucks, a beer garden and proceeds benefit Schnitzelburg Area Community Council projects.

Last Week of Empty The Shelters

Animal House Adoption Center

Free | 12-6 p.m.

Thanks to the Bissell Pet Foundation, all adoption fees are waived for any cats, dogs, kittens, and puppies at the Louisville Metro Animal Services — Animal House Adoption Center. If you’re in a place to adopt one of these sweet animals from the city, this is your chance to do it at a discount. View adoptable pets here.

Tuesday

Tuesday Ping Pong Tournament

Hi-Wire Brewing

No cover | 6:30-9 p.m.

This is a one-night bracket tournament that happens weekly on Tuesdays at Hi-Wire Brewing. So if you’re feeling confident, sign up at the taproom before 6:30 p.m. There are winner and loser brackets, with everyone playing at least two matches. Overall winner receives a prize, and everyone gets $3 flagship pints all night.

Wednesday

Waterfront Wednesday

Big Four Bridge

Free | 6 p.m.

You know the drill music lovers, grab your lawn chairs and head to the Big Four Bridge for another lovely night of live music next to the river. This month’s concert features Routine Caffeine (6 p.m.), Sarah Shook & the Disarmers (7:30 p.m.), Moon Taxi (9 p.m.).

Yellow Cellophane, Soft Spot, A Day Without Love

Mag Bar

Free | 8 p.m.

If you’re not feeling the crowds of Waterfront Wednesday, maybe you’re in the mood for a more intimate concert at Mag Bar with the band A Day Without Love. The band describes its mission as “telling the truth through pain and storytelling.”

Thursday

Kentucky Shakespeare In The Park

Central Park

Free | Times vary

Kentucky Shakespeare has been getting rave reviews (as usual), and this week you can catch their production of “Much Ado About Nothing.” The nightly schedule is as follows: Food Trucks at 6 p.m., Will’s Tavern opens at 7 p.m., performance at 8 p.m.

Pianaoke – 1 Year Anniversary!

The Bard’s Town

Free | 7 p.m.

If you prefer to be the performer on stage, head to The Bard’s Town for karaoke with live piano player — Julie Werkmeister McKay. The theme for this show is Summer Love, so bring your beach attire and have a few tropical drinks before you jump on stage.

Nerd Nite Louisville

Gravely Brewing Co.

Free | 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Attention all nerds who love sweet brews, this is the event for you. Every month, Nerd Nite has three fine folks give a 15-20 minute (funny-yet-informative) presentation on a wide variety of subjects (math feuds, the science of “The Simpsons,” etc.). And you get to be intellectually stimulated while drinking, you guessed it, sweet brews.

Friday

Bicentennial Park Summer Concert Series

New Albany, IN

Free | 6:30-9:30 p.m.

This monthly concert series is co-hosted by 91.9 WFPK. Think of it like a smaller Waterfront Wednesday on the Indiana side of the river. This month’s featured artist is Kiana & The Sun Kings, and opening is Jordan Blase.

The Kids Born Wrong, Wailin Storms, Work Shirt

Kaiju

$8 | 7:30 p.m.

Looking for something different this Friday? Head to Kaiju for some live music with The Kids Born Wrong (bandcamp), Wailin Storms (bandcamp), and Work Shirt (bandcamp).

<a href="https://nileskane.bandcamp.com/album/book-of-vile-darkness">Book of Vile Darkness by Niles Kane</a>

