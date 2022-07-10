10 Things To Do In Louisville This Week For $5 And Under (7/18)

MONDAY, July 18

Rally for Choice

311 Hauss Square, New Albany, IN

Free | 5-6:30 p.m.

The Indiana legislature will be meeting for a special session next Monday, July 25. Today, you can make your voice heard in support of reproductive rights.

Metal Monday presents Wyld Ryde & Boozer

Highlands Tap Room

Free | Starts at 9 p.m.

The mostly-weekly music series returns this week. The band Wyld Ride is local metal/classic rock; Boozer is “alcoholic rock.”

Monday Evening Yoga

Christy’s Garden at Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Free | 6-7 p.m.

A free hourlong yoga session in the covered outdoor space outside Paristown Hall.

WEDNESDAY, July 20

Booze Your Own Adventure!!! – The Final Edition – The Sid Farewell !!!

Mag Bar

Free | 9-11:45 p.m.

Sid The Story Master and his audience will share their last choose-your-own-adventure book adventure before he heads off to an out-of-state job. The free show is full of audience participation.

Trivia League — Seinfeld

Falls City Brewing Co.

Free | 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Yada yada yada, Seinfeld trivia, yada yada yada.

Good Stand Up Comedy at the Whirling Tiger with Dan Alten & Friends

The Whirling Tiger

Free | Starts at 8 p.m.

Dan Alten, June Dempsey, Lucious Williams, Evan Pride, Hillary Boston and Jake Hovis will be performing.

THURSDAY, July 21

Art in the Park 2022

Central Park

Free | 5-10 p.m.

A free performance of Shakespeare’s “The Merry Wives of Windsor,” free arts and crafts activities, and a mini art show (click the link above to learn how to sign up.)

The Misty Mountain String Band

Old Forester’s Paristown Hall

Free | 6-9 p.m.

Enjoy the bluegrass sounds of The Misty Mountain String Band at a free outdoor concert.

By The Horns Album Release Concert (21+)

The Whirling Tiger

$5 | Starts at 8 p.m.

Rappers Tez of 2 Deep and SEMI are hosting a show for the release of their newest album, “By The Horns Volume 2.” DJ Suspence will provide the beats; Marc DiNero and Peter Wesley will be doing guest performances.

FRIDAY, July 24

Mask Up (Rap Show)

WWME Hall

$5 advance ($10 day-of) | 8 p.m. – midnight

Southern Indiana “Horror-core Hip-Hop” duo Demintid will headline this night of underground rap.

