Va Va Vixens bring “Va Va ExtraVaganza” to the Stage at Art Sanctuary

Va Va Vixens want you to celebrate a summer of love with “Va Va ExtraVaganza,” a show that starts July 8 at Art Sanctuary.

As always the Va Va Vixens performances are completely original productions, from the scripts to the choreography to the music.

What can I expect at a Vixens show?

The Vixens describe their shows as, “A luscious mix of neo-classic striptease, daring and dangerous circus performances, uproarious comedy, variety acts, and stunningly choreographed group dance sequences, the Va Va Vixens are an entity of experiences that is sure to have you jumping out of your seats and begging for more! We bring the mirth and merriment of good old fashioned Voix de Ville like no other! As Louisville’s acclaimed Vaudeville-style burlesque and variety show, we feature a captivating cast of beautifully talented performers of all shimmies! The Va Va Vixens will take you on a wild and risqué ride into the magnificent world of sizzling striptease, ethereal aerial acrobatics and contortions, show stopping vocal stylings of our sultry songbirds, divine dancers, and outrageous antics! This is an ever evolving spectacle, drafted from scratch, so you will want to capture each tassel twirling season!”

Performances of “Va Va ExtraVaganza” are July 8, 9, 15 and 16. VIP (reserved seats with cocktail service) tickets are $45 and general admission tickets are $35.

They’re available via the links below. (Each date has a specific hyperlink for tickets.)

July 8: https://art-sanctuary.ticketleap.com/va-va-extravaganza-with-va-va-vixens/

July 9: https://art-sanctuary.ticketleap.com/va-va-extravaganza/

July 15: https://art-sanctuary.ticketleap.com/extravaganza/

July 16: https://art-sanctuary.ticketleap.com/va-va-extravaganza-vavavixens/

Doors for all shows are at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Seating is limited.

For those that don’t know about Art Sanctuary…

Art Sanctuary is a non-profit, community-oriented arts collective that supports local visual, literary and performing arts through events, promotion and education. It was founded in the early 2000s by four ladies artist Lisa Frye, attorney/writer Nancy Möise-Haws, IT professional and photographer Samantha McMahon, and LEO’s Arts Editor and Writer Erica Rucker) with art skills and no outlet. Art Sanctuary’s first event was hosted in the former Adorno Studios in the West End of Louisville.

Art Sanctuary was organized around the premise that art is an integral part of life and the mission is to help make it possible for artists to further their work and careers at a reasonable cost while helping to provide them with the platforms to do so. The studios provide space where artists can work, rehearse, record, participate in classes, lectures, and exhibitions and take advantage of discussion, critique and collaboration.

Visit the Vixens’ website at vavavixens.com and Art Sanctuary at art-sanctuary.org. Previous Vixens shows have included: “Tunnel of LoVe”, “Va Va ReVelry”, “Va Va Valentine”, “Va Va Vizard of Voz”, “Va Va Revolutionary”, and “Va Va Venus.”

