Thorns & Roses: Attorney General Daniel Cameron Seeks Increased Punishment For Low-Level Shoplifting

Rose: JCPS teachers get a raise

Public school teachers are overworked and underpaid and tasked with one of the most important jobs in our society. It’s not what they truly deserve (especially at a time of rampant inflation), but JCPS teachers will be getting a 4% pay raise, the largest salary bump in 15 years.

Rose: Louisville center stage in new Harlow video

Everybody knows Jack Harlow loves his hometown. But his latest music video for “Churchill Downs” was a love letter to the city, with shots of the Louisville Slugger Museum and Factory, barges on the Ohio River, Thunder Over Louisville, and, of course, Churchill Downs. While Harlow’s new album has gotten some less than stellar reviews (Pitchfork said it was “among the most insipid, vacuous statements in recent pop history”) his “Churchill Downs” music video gets praise from us.

Thorn: Cameron seeks increased punishment for low-level shoplifting

According to the Courier Journal, Attorney General Daniel Cameron is asking the Kentucky Supreme Court to reinstate the overturned felony conviction of a woman found guilty of stealing $80.80 of merchandise by cheating a Walmart self-checkout kiosk by swapping bar codes. Instead of being charged with a misdemeanor, the typical charge for stealing $500 or less, she was indicted and found guilty of a charge of unlawful access to a computer, which is a felony punishable by ten years in prison. The Kentucky Court of Appeals threw out the conviction as overly harsh, but Cameron, who is running for governor, feels differently.

Thorn: Savannah Maddox is running for governor

Dry Ridge state representative Savannah Maddox, known for palling around with right-wing militias and trying to block COVID-19 vaccine requirements, is running for governor, trying to outflank Attorney General Daniel Cameron by running to his right (or as she calls it, as an “authentic Republican”). In her first ad for governor, clocking in at nearly three minutes, she said she was “above all” a Christian, “unabashedly a supporter of President Donald Trump” and railed against the “tyranny” of Governor Andy Beshear. The ad also featured lots of guns, but no diversity.

