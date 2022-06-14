This Weekend’s Funk Fest Features Jodeci, Stokely And A No Limit Records Reunion

Funk Fest is happening at Waterfront Park this Saturday, June 18. Celebrating both Juneteenth and Black Music Month, Funk Fest features Jodeci, Stokely, Tweet, Carl Thomas and a reunion of No Limit’s Master P, Mia X, Silkk The Shocker, Mystikal, Fiend, Mr. Serv-on and more.

Funk Fest has been happening for over 20 years around the country and continues to attract fans of good R&B, funk and hip-hop music. This year is made even more special with the festival coinciding with Juneteenth and Black Music Month.

“Juneteenth represents the end of slavery in Texas and Funk Fest is proud to honor the resilience of Black Texans by providing patrons with a legendary line-up of performers who symbolize the resilience of Black entertainers,” explained Funk Fest Tour producer Leo Bennett in a release.

This year, Funk Fest has chosen a local non-profit to help benefit. The organization in Louisville this year will be Christopher 2X Game Changers, which promotes early childhood education, parental and community involvement and mentoring to help transform the lives of young people at risk of falling prey to violence.

“We are honored to be recognized by the Funk Fest charitable initiative, your donation is invaluable to us, and we’re grateful for the generosity,” Christopher 2X said in a release.

For tickets and information, go to www.funkfesttour.com

