The Rock Band Service Is Playing Second Louisville Show In Less Than Two Weeks

The band Service is coming back to town after their very recent June 11 show at Whirling Tiger. See Service — featuring Russell Simins (Jon Spencer Blues Explosion) and Jilly Weiss (We are Hex) — this Friday at Portal at fifteenTwelve. They are playing in support of their latest album, Drag Me. The show will be happening at Portal at fifteenTwelve this Friday, June 24 at 8 p.m.

SERVICE describe themselves as “‘post punk then punk again,’ but this raucous new band isn’t afraid to blow through multiple genres in a song. In the video for their second single ‘WHO ARE YOU ANYWAY?’ they somehow keep it heavy and hooky — no small feat! The band finds freedom in performing a straight, old school punk rock verse-chorus with power, pleasure, and total abandon.”

The band will be playing alongside Conan Neutron & The Secret Friends, WiiRMZ and Legs Akimbo. Doors at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 day of show. They can be purchased online here.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.