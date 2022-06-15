The Kentucky Derby Museum Wants You to Name Its Miniature Horse

What would you name a miniature horse?

The Kentucky Derby Museum recently announced in a social media post that its miniature horse needs a name, and the public is invited to give their suggestions.

Derby Museum staff will make the final choice from the names submitted. Guests will see the new name when the Stable Exhibit reopens this Friday, June 17. It’s free and open to the public, even without a Museum ticket; click here for more info.

The 2-year-old male is roan-colored and “has a great temperament around people,” according to the Derby Museum website.

His job as a companion miniature horse is to “provide support, friendship, and help calm our Resident Thoroughbred,” a 24-year-old horse named Rita’s Partner, whom the public can also see on Friday.

To see plenty of photos of the miniature horse and submit your idea for his name, click here.

