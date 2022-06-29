The June Edition Of WFPK Waterfront Wednesday Is Tonight. Here’s A Breakdown Of The Bands.

The June installment of WFPK’s free concert series at Big Four Lawn, Waterfront Wednesday, returns tonight with the longtime rock-fusion band War, as well as Louisville acts Bendigo Fletcher and Wombo.

The lawn will open at 5 p.m., and music will follow at 6 p.m.

Lawn chairs and food are allowed to be brought in, but pets, coolers, glass and outside alcohol are prohibited.

Here’s a breakdown of tonight’s music.

War

Unless you’ve lived off the grid for your entire life, without any technology or connection to pop culture, you’ve heard a War song. “Low Rider” and “Why Can’t We Be Friends” are inescapable songs that have been burned into American existence, playing daily on classic rock stations, and consistently popping up in movies, TV shows and commercials. War’s existence dates back to the ’60s, and the group has went through several lineup changes, but you know they’re still going to show up and play the hits.



Bendigo Fletcher

Bendigo Fletcher tips its hat to the ‘70s West Coast folk scene, with a warm and smooth singer-songwriter sound that subtly dips into swirling psychedelia. The songs are relatable, with strings of everyday struggles weaved throughout their storytelling — an overwhelming lingering feeling here, a drugged out neighbor there. Overall, it’s vibrant, thoughtful stuff.



Wombo

The experimental, post-punk-leaning trio of Wombo can shift through rock’s history fluidly, but they have such a distinct sound, making them a band that’s almost always moving, but almost always recognizable. Next month, they are set to release a full length record, “Fairy Rust.” The first three singles from the record are currently available on Bandcamp and Spotify.



And here’s the remaining Waterfront Wednesday lineups, which take place on the last Wednesday of every month through September:

July 27: Moon Taxi, Sarah Shook & the Disarmers, Routine Caffeine

August 31: Joan Osborne, Seratones, Mark Charles

September 28: Yonder Mountain String Band, Hot Brown Smackdown, Houseplant

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.