The Color Run Returns To The Waterfront

The Color Run certainly has taken its inspiration from the Indian holiday of Holi in that it is an event where participants are covered in colored powders. However, the Color Run is owned by a for-profit organization that uses the event to “bring people together and make the world a happier, healthier place.”

This Saturday, June 25 at 8 a.m., the Louisville Color Run will take place at Waterfront Park. All participants have to be on the course by 8:30 a.m.

A description of the race on the organization’s website breaks down what participants can expect: “The Color Run is a five-kilometer, untimed event. At each kilometer mark, Color Runners are doused from head to toe in a different colored powder. Participants wear white at the starting line and finish the race plastered in color. Once the race is over, the fun continues at the Finish Festival, a larger-than-life party equipped with music, dancing, photo ops, activity booths, vendors and more massive color throws, which create millions of vivid color combinations”

There are no winners or losers. The point of the race is fun and color.

Those who pre-ordered their race kits should receive them before race day. If not, there is a check-in party on Friday, June 24 from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. at Waterfront Park and kits may be retrieved from there.

There are some COVID protocols in place for Color Run. They are minor and are simply the courteous thing to do such as trying to maintain some distance from others and not showing up if you are ill or have tested positive. Face covering may be included in race kits and you may get one onsite if you wish. They are not required, just encouraged since we’re still in a pandemic.

