Somerset’s Master Musicians Festival Features Grace Potter, S.G. Goodman, The Jesse Lees

For nearly 30 years, the Master Musicians Festival has held its summer music festival in the Lake Cumberland region. On the weekend of July 15 -16, take a little road trip to Somerset, Kentucky, and fill yourself with good people and good music.

The festival hosts some of the country’s best musicians and those in particular who devote themselves to the preservation of their “musical heritage” and those who have had a significant impact on their genre.

This year’s lineup features Grace Potter, Marty Stuart And His Fabulous Superlatives, The Wood Brothers, Rayland Baxter, Boy Named Banjo, S.G. Goodman and many more. (The full lineup and schedule is below.) Louisville’s The Jesse Lees will also be on the bill. If you ask me, they are worth the trip on their own.

According to a press release, “This same stage has seen the likes of the aforementioned Doc Watson, Guy Clark, and Willie Nelson, plus many more — the festival’s last few years alone saw Steve Earle, The Counting Crows, and the late, great John Prine take the stage. Additionally, acts like Boy Named Banjo, John R. Miller, and Leah Blevins will give the Master Musicians Festival a taste of what the well-equipped future of this music holds.”

In a statement, Master Musicians Festival President and Media Director Julie Harris said that the event has taken a multi-generational effort.

“The MMF family is not only a collection of artists who have performed on our stages, it is a family in the most literal sense,” Harris said. “Many of our board members over the years have been sons and daughters of founding members; many families and friend groups in our community have made attending MMF an annual tradition. Festivals like ours cement a generational love of and appreciation for music and community. And that is the reason we devote ourselves as volunteers to the cause — to ensure that love lives on.”

To keep ticket prices low, the festival operates as a non-profit governed by a board of directors.

Ticket prices this year for the weekend are $65. To purchase tickets and for more info, visit: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/29th-annual-master-musicians-festival-tickets-264526424657.

The festivals is located at Festival Field on the Campus of Somerset Community College. Kids 12 and under are free.

Here’s the full schedule:

