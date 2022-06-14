Out Of The Void Discussion At KMAC Remembers Ada Doss Campbell

Ada Doss Campbell will be honored in the Out of the Void discussion this Saturday, June 18, at KMAC. | Image provided.

Ada Doss Campbell died at Central State Hospital in 1940. Her granddaughter, Dr. Renee Cambell of Phoenix Global Humanitarian Foundation is a social worker and member of the faculty at the University of Kentucky. She is fighting to piece together and honor the story of her grandmother’s life and passing.

The official account of Ada Doss Campbell’s death was that she died of labor pneumonia caused by “professional neglect.” The hospital is state-owned, and was at the time of Campbell’s death. The story of Ada Doss Campbell highlights the way Black women are treated by the system, as well as the mentally ill, Black people and women in general.

Dr. Renee Cambell, along with Dr. Mindy Brooks Eaves of Kentucky State University, Marsha Weinstein of National Collaborative for Women’s History Sites, Marcie Timmerman, MHA of Mental Health America of Kentucky will join host Marlesha S. Woods of Elsz and O Storytelling Gallery for a discussion about Ada Doss Campbell, and the issues surrounding her life and death. The discussion will happen this Saturday morning, June 18 at KMAC from 11:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. It’s called, “Out of the Void.”

Campbell wants to raise awareness about the lack of information, the treatment and the roadblocks encountered while trying to uncover the story of her grandmother’s life.

In America, the treatment of mentally ill patients continues to be a source of real challenge and abuse. Uncovering the past is directly related to changing the future for other people who find themselves in situations like Ada Doss Campbell. Racism is certainly a factor, and is a hot topic of interest, as the treatment of Black patients in America continues to fall below the level of care received by others in this country.

Join this panel discussion and find out more about the topics, but also be there to honor Ada Doss Campbell’s life in the spirit of making peace with the past by working for a better future.

