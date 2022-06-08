One Year Later, Marzz Returns To Louisville

One year ago, we found out local singer Marzz had been scooped up by Timbaland and whisked off to L.A. to make music. A year later and now Marzz, born Laria McCormick, is headlining her own tour and, also, opening on tour for H.E.R. Big things are happening for this hometown hero and we are joining the cheering section. Go Marzz.

We got the chance to do another interview with her recently to see how the last year has treated her. The same beautiful, positive energy from before still radiates when talking to Marzz. It’s the energy she wants to give to her listeners. When she stops in Louisville on Friday, June 17, at Mercury Ballroom, it should be a priority to stop in to her show and return the positivity and the love.

LEO: How has life changed since we talked last year?

Marzz: OMG, I ain’t gonna lie. It’s been crazy as heck, man. It’s been so fun. I performed at the freaking Soul Train, bruh. And that was just like such a surreal moment, after growing up, watching that all my life, literally coming home from school, literally racing to make sure I catch it, and then just performing and stuff. It was insane. You know what I’m saying? And just releasing my EP, Love Letterz.

It’s just been a dream come true. I honestly thought that I’ve been alone for so long and just seeing that people actually, genuinely fuck with me and they’re going through the same shit that I went through, the same stuff that I’m going through. It feels good to have a lot of support and love behind it.

So you’re going to be touring with H.E.R and then headlining your own tour. Tell me about that.

I found out I was going on tour with H.E.R. You know when you be manifesting stuff, and I was like, ‘Oh no,’ it just came out of the blue. I was like, ‘I’m going to go on tour with Erykah Badu, Jhene Aiko, H.E.R., Brandy or somebody.’ I was playing around. I was like, ‘Bro, I’m gonna go tour with H.E.R.’ I just kept saying it. And then, we had got a phone call, he was like, ‘You wanna go on tour?’ I was like, ‘Hell yeah. Let’s go’

I started crying. I called my mama, my granny. ‘I’m going on tour with H.E.R. I literally just spoke about this. This is crazy. This is blowing my mind.’ This is a dream come true.

It’s so crazy and shit, me headlining my own tour. Like what? It’s time to show out and go crazy. I’m super supportive and super grateful that people’s rocking with me. This is literally a dream come true. It’s just something that I love to do daily, that I wake up loving to do. Being able to share my gifts and heal other people and continue to spread love and positivity, I wouldn’t change a thing.

You’re at the beginning of a hopefully long career. What advice have you been given?

I’m gonna definitely continue doing what I do and just staying in my own lane and worrying about me. I can’t be so focused on what everybody else is doing and really just creating a future for myself and putting myself first. I’m so used to pleasing people and stuff and it’s like, ‘Nah, it’s time to prioritize yourself. You matter too.’ So just going forth and believing in myself and going by faith, for real. Anything can happen, anything is possible. So just keep the faith and just keep going. But at the end of the day, it is your life, you gotta take hold of it and you’re the one that’s in charge of it. You got the power.

What do you think helped you find your voice as an artist? Do you still feel like you’re finding your voice or do you feel like there was a moment where it clicked for you and you’re like, ‘This is my voice as an artist?’

I feel like I’m like 50-50 right now. I’m still finding my voice, but I feel like I found my voice in church, honestly. Being a part of the children’s choir, and my auntie always had me being a soloist. I hate hearing myself on videos, singing and stuff, but now that I’m hearing myself back, I’m actually understanding what I can do with my voice.

Any new music coming?

I actually just dropped my Love Letterz Deluxe, it’s got like four or five new songs on that joint. And I’m super excited and proud of them cause it’s really like another take on who I am as a person. I guess my perspective on love is not only bad, but it’s also good. You get healing from it and you just grow overall. You get knocked down real low. All you can do is just grow. •

Marzz is set to perform at Mercury Ballroom on Friday, June 17. The show starts at 8 p.m. and tickets are $17.