Modest Mouse Announces Rescheduled Iroquois Amphitheater Show For September

Modest Mouse had to postpone their sold-out Louisville performance at Iroquois Amphitheater in April after lead singer Isaac Brock tested positive for COVID.

But, now there’s a new date. The longtime rock band are now scheduled to play at Iroquois Amphitheater on Friday, Sept. 9.

A ticket pre-sale is currently happening and tickets for the general public will go on sale this Thursday, June 30.

The band is currently in Europe, touring on the release of their latest record, 2021’s The Golden Casket, which, in true Modest Mouse style, kicks off with the song “Fuck Your Acid Trip.”

