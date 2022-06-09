Margarette Evans Is Offering Music Master Classes At Maxwell’s House of Music

Musician and teacher Margarette Evans is teaching some very cool master classes this summer at Maxwell’s House of Music in Jeffersonville. No experience is necessary and they are open to both children and adults.

The classes are presented in a group setting and designed to help all participants sing and write music with more confidence.

Evans comes to this with more than a decade of experience and that includes working at Maxwell’s. These courses will offer these skills in a month-long series that makes it easily digestible.

“I often hear from people who are involved in music, as well as those who want to get more involved, that they would appreciate a course that focuses on belting technique for singing,” said Evans in a statement. “They also express interest in writing their own songs, but don’t know where to start. It is my hope to set the students up on a path that will enable them to sing and create their own musical ideas.”

Imagine, your 10-year old getting the tools they need to become the next generation of superstar! Sounds exciting to me, and, as a mom, it would give my son a place to direct his big voice outside of screaming at people in Fortnite.

“The vocal class will offer in-depth guidance into rock singing and belting, as well as performance and audition tips,” Evans said. “The songwriting workshop will offer guidance in lyrics, song structure, melody and chords. Students will learn the foundations of singing, song structure, performance, and songwriting.”

Maxwell’s House of Music is located at 1710 E. 10th Street in Jeffersonville.

Each class costs $120

Here is the Master Class schedule:

Vocal Workshop (Rock Vocals and Belting)

Fridays — July 1, 8, 15 and 22,

1 to 2 p.m.

Songwriting Workshop (Teens and Adults)

Saturdays — July, 2, 9, 16 and 23

4 to 5 p.m.

Songwriting for Kids (Ages 7 & Up)

Tuesdays — July 5, 12, 19 and 26

4 to 5 p.m.

For more information Toni Carrol at Maxwell’s House of Music 812-283-3304 or [email protected]

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.