Man Arrested After Mayor Greg Fischer Punched At Fourth Street Live

Louisville police have arrested a man in the assault of Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer at Fourth Street Live over the weekend.

In a press release, the Louisville Metro Police Department said Antwon M Brown, 30, was arrested “without incident” on Tuesday. LMPD said Brown is charged with one count of assault in the fourth degree, a Class A misdemeanor that is punishable by up to 12 months imprisonment. Police added that the investigation remained ongoing.

Police did not provide further details.

But, according to court records, police accuse Brown of striking Fischer with a fist in the “lower face/neck area,” knocking the mayor backwards onto the ground. Court records added that Fischer “suffered soreness to the right side of his neck” and had “visible redness” where he was struck.

Brown is set to be arraigned on Wednesday morning.

Fischer was punched on June 18 while at Fourth Street Live downtown. After the incident, LMPD said the mayor was “fine” while Fischer’s office said he resumed normal duties the next day.

Speaking to WLKY on Sunday, Fischer said: “Occasionally in life, things happen. So when they happen, you know, you get knocked down, you gotta get back up and keep going.”

