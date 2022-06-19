Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer Punched At Fourth Street Live

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer was punched at Fourth Street Live on Saturday night, according to the LMPD, who are investigating the incident.

LMPD spokesperson Angela Ingram said Fischer is “doing fine.”

Louisville Police released several photos of the suspect they believe punched Fischer, and encouraged anyone with information to call the department’s anonymous tip line at 502-574-5673 or send info to the LMPD crime portal.

Keep Louisville interesting and support LEO Weekly by subscribing to our newsletter here. In return, you’ll receive news with an edge and the latest on where to eat, drink and hang out in Derby City.

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.