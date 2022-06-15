Lotus, Moon Taxi Headline The Big Stomp Festival, Formerly Known As PeteFest

The Big Stomp, a music festival formerly known as PeteFest, is bringing in celebrated national acts like Lotus, Moon Taxi and The Floozies to play alongside well-known local names such as Mama Said String Band, Kiana & the Sun Kings and PAKG.

The two-day festival will happen Friday and Saturday, Oct. 14-15, at Jones Field, a 90-acre nature preserve located in southeastern Jefferson County.

Tickets are currently on sale. General admission for the weekend is $69.

The rebranded festival was first founded as PeteFest in 2017 to commemorate Pete Jones, who died by suicide in 2016.

Despite the name change, the goal of the festival is still to raise mental health awareness, and festivalgoers will “have the opportunity to learn about healthy habits, practices, and mindfulness.”

Below is the lineup of the bands and the performers on the electronic and dance stage, as well as a list of the mindfulness activities that will be happening at the festival.

The Big Stomp 2022

Lotus

Moon Taxi

The Floozies

Budos Band

Dirtwire

Kaleta & Super Yamba Band

Magnolia Blvd

Vessel

Mama Said String Band

Kiana & the Sun Kings

PAKG

Buddy Crime

Tyler Lance Walker Gill

Mr. Please

Anemic Royalty

Louisville Folk School

Drew Miller + Kiana Del Present: A Dap Kings Soul Revue

Transmit Stage (electronic and dance stage)

Josh Wink

Matthew Dear

Kyle Geiger

Benman

Whistlefac3

Trevor Lamont

Morris Koad

Syimone

Angel of the Bottomless Pit

Nickelson

Angel 004

Lady Carol

Rinko the Rocket

Bonedaddy

Agitprop

Activities

Heel Dog, Heal, presented by Norton Children’s with therapy dogs for guests to relax and engage with. A portion of the festival’s youth ticket sales will go back to the Norton Children’s Hospital Foundation.

Open Doors, Open Minds, presented by Renewal by Andersen, connecting individuals with mental health professionals and advocates.

Food as Medicine, hosted by Kroger — an educational experience teaching patrons about the tie between physical and mental health through nutrition and healthy food choices, as a core part of Kroger Health’s commitment to helping people live healthier lives.

Love, Tito’s Post Office — Featuring postcards that attendees can mail to loved ones, presented by Tito’s Vodka.

Carmichael’s Bookmobile — with a variety of offerings, including books on a number of mental health topics.

VyFy Wellness Club — VyFy will be onsite with their bio-hacking tools that provide mental health benefits: Vibration Therapy, Brain Tap Headsets, Handheld Cryo.

Louisville Silent Disco “Mindful Meditation” — where guests can checkout headphones and enjoy meditation soundtracks for a moment of zen.

Equine Therapy — patrons will be led to a dedicated area to participate in guided group activity with the horses and learn about the mental health benefits of equine therapy.

Performances by CirqueLouie.

A sober tent hangout and mocktails provided by the Mocktail Project.

Art installations throughout the venue by local artists.

